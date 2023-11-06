



It's tiiiiiiiiiime!

Yes, around this time every couple of years, Mariah Carey is sued for what some would call, a quintessential Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas is You."

Country singer Andy Stone and his co-writer Troy Powers are suing the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Christmas' over the seasonal hit for copyright infringement.

Stone and Powers reportedly filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song - "All I Want For Christmas is You" - which happens to go by the same name and was released with his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants.

Reports state that Stone is asking for at least $20 million in damages from the lawsuit and alleges that Carey copied the "compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury, and further includes several of Plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases."

BUT... there's more!

This isn't the first time Stone is coming for the Christmas queen. The musician initiated a similar lawsuit over the same tune last year, though he ultimately withdrew the case... only to try again this year.

So, who copied who? Does it even sound the same? Is it copying or repurposing?

Listen for yourself below:

Vince Vance and the Valiants: All I Want For Christmas is You

We know you know it but here's Mariah Carey's: All I Want For Christmas is You

The band claims that the track became a significant country hit in the ‘90s, though it is nowhere near as successful as Carey’s - a report from Forbes claims that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made Carey and company at least $72 million.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’