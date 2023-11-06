'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
It's tiiiiiiiiiime!
Yes, around this time every couple of years, Mariah Carey is sued for what some would call, a quintessential Christmas hit, "All I Want For Christmas is You."
Country singer Andy Stone and his co-writer Troy Powers are suing the self-proclaimed 'Queen of Christmas' over the seasonal hit for copyright infringement.
Stone and Powers reportedly filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song - "All I Want For Christmas is You" - which happens to go by the same name and was released with his band, Vince Vance and the Valiants.
Reports state that Stone is asking for at least $20 million in damages from the lawsuit and alleges that Carey copied the "compositional structure of an extended comparison between a loved one and trappings of seasonal luxury, and further includes several of Plaintiffs’ lyrical phrases."
BUT... there's more!
This isn't the first time Stone is coming for the Christmas queen. The musician initiated a similar lawsuit over the same tune last year, though he ultimately withdrew the case... only to try again this year.
So, who copied who? Does it even sound the same? Is it copying or repurposing?
Listen for yourself below:
Vince Vance and the Valiants: All I Want For Christmas is You
We know you know it but here's Mariah Carey's: All I Want For Christmas is You
The band claims that the track became a significant country hit in the ‘90s, though it is nowhere near as successful as Carey’s - a report from Forbes claims that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made Carey and company at least $72 million.
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAkMkVFwAoo
More from Entertainment
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards are back on.Read More
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'
Did you know these fun facts about the star?Read More
Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the ‘Sizokuthola’ presenter.Read More
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday.Read More
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 November. He talks to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the process of creating another body of work.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city
[REVIEW] John Maytham's droll ripostes and withering looks delight audiences
John hopes you will abandon the couch for a seat at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre for the two-man performance of 'Bucket Boy'.Read More
Meet: Sami Hall: the hilarious creator (with a unique voice) making waves online
Sami is making waves on social media platforms like TikTok, providing a comical commentary on various issues in Mzansi.Read More