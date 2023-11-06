Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
The KwaZulu-Natal government is equipping farmers with the necessary resources to take their share of the R107-billion cannabis pie.
The government recently issued 664 farmers with permits to grow cannabis at its inaugural KZN Cannabis Expo in the Drakensberg on 27 and 29 October.
According to SA News, farmers will be able to cultivate, store, and transport content with a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) of not more than 0.2%.
Permits will also give farmers access to cutting-edge technology through the Analytical Lab based at Cedara in uMgungundlovu District Municipality, near Pietermaritzburg.
Additionally, the government has allocated R300 000 to each local business that will be providing services to these permit holders.
These services include processing, erecting tunnels, and providing lab equipment, packaging, testing, and finding a market for farmers.
“We want our farmers to be the champions of the cannabis sector and we want them to be able to speak for themselves. We are giving them an assignment to come closer to us because what we have started together, will change people’s lives,” says KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma.
This article first appeared on 947 : Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mrorange002/mrorange0021504/mrorange002150400011/38919986-farmer-inspecting-his-medical-marijuana-plants-in-an-indoor-grow-room.jpg
