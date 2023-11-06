The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand





India is firmly at the top of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup point table after a dominant victory over South Africa over the weekend.

The home team remains undefeated with 16 points from eight matches, qualifying for the semi-finals.

Despite the loss, South Africa has also made it through to the semi-finals with 12 points from eight matches.

A total of six teams are in contention for the remaining two semi-final spots – Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

The bottom two sides, Bangladesh and England have already been eliminated from the World Cup.

The standings are as follows (6 November):

1) India – 16 points from eight games

2) South Africa – 12 points from eight games

3) Australia – 10 points from seven games

4) New Zealand – eight points from eight games

5) Pakistan – eight points from eight games

6) Afghanistan – eight points from seven games

7) Sri Lanka – four points from seven games

8) Netherlands – four points from seven games

9) Bangladesh – two points from seven games

10) England – two points from seven games

Get the latest standings from the Cricket World Cup website here.

Upcoming fixtures

The group stages continue this week with:

• 6 November – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

• 7 November – Australia vs Afghanistan

• 8 November – England vs Netherlands

• 9 November - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

• 10 November – South Africa vs Afghanistan

• 11 November – Australia vs Bangladesh; England vs Pakistan

• 12 November – India vs Netherlands

The semi-finals kick off on 15 and 16 November.

The final takes place on 19 November.

