New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Government gives over 600 KZN farmers permits to grow dagga A big win for local cannabis farmers! 6 November 2023 2:04 PM
South Africa cut aBAHve New Zealand in rugby, cricket and... sheep shearing? Yes, South Africa is beating New Zealand in sport championships and sheep shearing. 6 November 2023 1:26 PM
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero! Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth 6 November 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withd... 7 November 2023 6:39 AM
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership. 6 November 2023 11:42 AM
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week s... 6 November 2023 7:37 AM
View all Politics
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit? ...and how will it benefit South Africa? 6 November 2023 9:17 PM
Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams. 6 November 2023 8:33 PM
Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November. 6 November 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for. 6 November 2023 2:44 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero! Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth 6 November 2023 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' f... 6 November 2023 1:17 PM
View all Sport
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song. 6 November 2023 1:54 PM
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate? Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing. 6 November 2023 12:55 PM
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest The South African Music Awards are back on. 6 November 2023 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama The terror attack on 7 July 2005 saw 56 people killed and 770 injured. 6 November 2023 5:18 PM
Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel Several Latin American countries have recalled envoys from Israel amid the war in Gaza. 6 November 2023 4:24 PM
IDF 'doesn't deny child casualties in Gaza, has no intent to harm civilians' It has been almost one month since Israel declared war after a surprise attack from Hamas. 6 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

6 November 2023 5:05 PM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks vs New Zeland
2023 rugby world cup

New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.

New Zealand’s Sam Cane appeared (remotely) before an independent Disciplinary Committee on Monday 6 November, having received a red card for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) following a review by the Foul Play Review Official, in New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Final match against South Africa in Paris on Saturday, 28 October, 2023.

The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Becky Essex (England) and former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland).

The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but challenged the Foul Play Review Official’s decision that the act warranted a red card.

Having considered all the available evidence, including the application of World Rugby’s Head Contact Process, the submissions by the player and his representatives, and all available camera angles and technology, the independent committee determined that:

1. Suntory vs Toshiba, 18 November

2. Panasonic vs Suntory, 25 November

3. Suntory vs D-Rocks, 2 December*

*The player intends to apply to take part in the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play subject to successful completion. Further information can be found here.

The player has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision, which will appear here once published.

Visit World Rugby’s dedicated disciplinary process education and information page, which includes a video on how rugby's disciplinary process works.




6 November 2023 5:05 PM
by RWC Media Zone
Tags:
Springboks vs New Zeland
2023 rugby world cup

More from Rugby World Cup 2023

Screengrab from video of Siya Dlamini meeting his hero Eben Etzebeth Springboks on Twitter @Springboks

[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!

6 November 2023 12:33 PM

Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

[WATCH] Rachel Kolisi takes a hit after Siya misses rugby ball thrown by fan

6 November 2023 10:29 AM

'I should’ve caught! Perfect throw!' - Captain Siya Kolisi after the over-eager fan tossed the ball to get his autograph.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience

3 November 2023 5:40 PM

Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town CBD was brought to a standstill by thousands of Springboks supporters who came to celebrate with the four-time rugby world champions. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Goosebumps! Cape Town comes to a standstill as Bokke parade through city

3 November 2023 5:36 PM

Durban, you're next!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!

3 November 2023 3:42 PM

Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'

3 November 2023 2:53 PM

While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springboks rugby player Cheslin Kolbe at the OR Tambo International Airport on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Cheslin Kolbe explains what it feels like visiting CPT for victory tour

3 November 2023 10:03 AM

Lester Kiewit managed to grab a few minutes with Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe before he headed out for Cape Town's victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Cuteness overload! Cheslin Kolbe gives his GOLD medal to young fan

2 November 2023 12:29 PM

Have you ever met someone who inspires you - a hero of yours?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks lift the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup final match against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on 28 October 2023. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

15 December public holiday: Good for unity, bad for South Africa's economy?

31 October 2023 11:54 AM

"I do not believe that sporting achievements warrants public holidays" says Jaco Swart (National Employers Association of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

