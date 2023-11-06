New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel
New Zealand’s Sam Cane appeared (remotely) before an independent Disciplinary Committee on Monday 6 November, having received a red card for an offence contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling) following a review by the Foul Play Review Official, in New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup 2023 Final match against South Africa in Paris on Saturday, 28 October, 2023.
The independent Disciplinary Committee was chaired by Adam Casselden SC (Australia), joined by former international player Becky Essex (England) and former international referee Donal Courtney (Ireland).
The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but challenged the Foul Play Review Official’s decision that the act warranted a red card.
Having considered all the available evidence, including the application of World Rugby’s Head Contact Process, the submissions by the player and his representatives, and all available camera angles and technology, the independent committee determined that:
1. Suntory vs Toshiba, 18 November
2. Panasonic vs Suntory, 25 November
3. Suntory vs D-Rocks, 2 December*
*The player intends to apply to take part in the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play subject to successful completion. Further information can be found here.
The player has the right of appeal within 48 hours of the issuing of the full written decision, which will appear here once published.
Visit World Rugby’s dedicated disciplinary process education and information page, which includes a video on how rugby's disciplinary process works.
Source : RWC Media Zone
