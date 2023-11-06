'Absolutely shameful': Disney turns London's 7/7 terrorist attack into TV drama





Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 3:06).

What's been described as the worst loss of life in a terrorist attack on mainland Britain in history, is now being recreated in Disney's upcoming TV drama.

The drama focuses on the 7/7 bombing terror attack which resulted in 56 people being killed and 770 left injured on 7 July 2005 and the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes weeks later.

Victims of the attack have heavily criticised Disney for recreating the traumatic day, with Daniel Biddle, the worst-injured survivor, reportedly saying "It’s absolutely shameful. I can’t ever forget 7/7 or get over it. This is a lack of respect by Disney."

The 43-year-old who lost both legs, spleen and eye in the attack slammed the mass media and entertainment conglomerate for not consulting with any of the victims and their families prior to filming.

Another victim, Michael Henning said: "These things have to be done with taste, decency, and dignity...I would implore them to keep everyone informed as this is such a sensitive subject and can cause deep distress."

Disney said that none of the actors on set were representing any specific individuals, telling MailOnline: "The team producing the series has significant expertise in this type of programming, incorporating extensive in-depth research that has been approached with the utmost sensitivity and respect, and all involved are conscious of the huge responsibility that comes with telling this story."

X (formerly known as Twitter) users expressed their fury with one user saying: "What on earth were #Disney thinking? No regard for the victims or the families of lost loved ones…"

Another said: "My jaw nearly hit the floor…mocking the masses as always", followed by "Going to cancel my subscription to Disney. This is disgusting."

Fury as Disney recreate 7/7 terrorist attack in London which killed 52



What on earth were #Disney thinking?



No regard for the victims or the families, of lost loved ones… https://t.co/jR9L29XHAF ' Claudia (@Claudia15833744) November 5, 2023

My jaw nearly hit the floor…



Disney recreates 7/7 bombing.



TV bus, TV actors.



(Mocking the masses as always) pic.twitter.com/HhWb2QJIvA ' ILLUSION WARFARE (@LezLuthor) November 5, 2023

7/7 bombing survivors slam Disney over 'shameful' recreation of tragic attacks https://t.co/TkJuIZgXJl

GOING TO CANCEL MY SUBSCRIPTION TO DISNEY. THIS IS DISGUSTING 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 ' Ian wells (@ian_wells) November 5, 2023

It's very interesting isn't it, about how these things are done, because time obviously makes a bit of a difference. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

These are important stories to tell. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.