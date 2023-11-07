SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest
John Perlman interviews Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director at Africa Fest.
"Stronger together": the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) has announced its comeback for one day only, due to a partnership between the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and Africa Fest.
The KwaZulu-Natal government recently withdrew its R20 million sponsorship of the event after President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised it as irresponsible and unnecessary spending.
SAMA29 will be staged on 18 November 2023 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, with performances by Kabza De Small, Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Samthing Soweto, Kamo Mphela, Pabi Cooper, Nkosazana Daughter, Uncle Waffles, and many more.
Hargroves says that the awards show is an integral part of the country's history and has been a platform for local artists to be recognised and celebrated.
Because of this, he says the collaboration was seamless and a no-brainer.
To book tickets, click here.
RELATED: SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
RELATED: KZN govt pulls R20m in funding to host SAMAs
The SAMAs have always been an integral part of South Africa's culture and history.Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director – Africa Fest
It was an obvious thing for us to be involved in.Brendon Hargroves, Executive Director – Africa Fest
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : SAMAs go ahead! 'It was obvious for us to get involved' - Africa Fest
More from Local
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.Read More
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'
Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.Read More
South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings
By tomorrow (8 November) the rain should stop and warmer temperatures can be expected.Read More
SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel
Dr Oscar Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago, he speaks about South Africa's presence in the conflict-ridden region.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Prasa given until end of November to get security woes on track
Judge Michael Bishop says he hopes the matter ‘reaches its final destination as soon as possible.’Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP
Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta!
David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now.Read More
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?
"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."Read More
'Queen of Christmas' Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’
Country singer Andy Stone has filed a copyright lawsuit, claiming that Carey plagiarised his song.Read More
All the Light We Cannot See - how does the Netflix series rate?
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds - who's read the Pulitzer-winning book - says the screen adaptation is disappointing.Read More
SAMAs to go ahead after last-minute deal with Africa Fest
The South African Music Awards are back on.Read More
Happy 77th birthday Sally Field... 'We like her! We really like her!'
Did you know these fun facts about the star?Read More
Moja Love cuts ties with presenter Xolani Khumalo amid murder case
Moja Love confirms Khumalo will not be returning as the ‘Sizokuthola’ presenter.Read More
Mpumalanga’s Thabo Ndlovu wins Season 19 of Idols SA
The 26-year-old was declared the winner of the final season of the singing competition on Saturday.Read More
Majozi on his new music, imposter syndome and success
Award-winning musician Majozi drops into the CapeTalk studio to play some music from his latest album which was released on 3 November. He talks to Sara-Jayne Makwala King about the process of creating another body of work.Read More