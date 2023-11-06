Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
An air fryer has become a must have appliance in every home kitchen.
Air fryers have become so popular, that we've seen so many different versions and models making onto retailers shelves, now available in different colours and sizes.
Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi have been at the forefront of developing a technologically-advanced product, that's surely up there with the best on the market at the moment.
The Xiaomi 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro has some outstanding features, that'll have you seriously considering buying this product.
I like this one, you can see through the front and the smart app told me when the stuff was finished.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
It has an app, and OLED touch screen. The tray is dishwasher safe.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
The obvious features include adjustable temperature settings up to 200°C, frying mode and baking mode. But it's the sleek and modern design, OLED touch screen and transparent window, which allows you to monitor your cooking effortlessly and hands-free.
The 4L optimal volume, coupled with a grill fuction also makes more efficient use of the cooking space.
What's even more cool, is that you can use the appliance with voice control via Google Assistant and the Xiaomi mobile app.
Retailing at around R2 000, this product should definitely be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this year.
What's nice about it is, it's a 4L basket. It's actually quite big, but the machine itself is very small and quite compact.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
