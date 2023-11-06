Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Janesh Ganda, Sports Physician.

Dr Janesh Ganda has worked in Sports and Exercise Medicine since 2016 as an associate at Cape Sports Medicine practice in Cape Town.

He career path started in 2012, where he completed his undergraduate training at Wits University, followed by a mandatory internship and community service.

He started off as the Team Physician for the Boland Cavaliers in June 2016, before taking up a similar role for the junior structures of Western Province rugby.

Dr Ganda's other roles includes working as a team doctor with the Springbok Women, Springbok Sevens and Junior Springboks teams.

We're in a watershed moment in sports and exercise medicine...it has no actually been recognised as a full specialty be the college of medicine of South Africa. Dr Janesh Ganda - Sports Physician

The ability to push the human body to its physiological limits was always something that sort of tickled me, and that's I guess what led me to sports medicine. Marrying that physiological advancements to the medical side that we're so versed in. Dr Janesh Ganda - Sports Physician

In 2019, he started his own private practice, seeing patients with injuries and illnesses related to sports and exercise.

In a non-clinical space, Dr Ganda is the Western Cape Chair of SASMA (South African Sports Medicine Association), where he started the SASMA Webinar series and SASMA Podcast, which focuses on medical rehabilitation following sport injuries.

The growth and learning related to his career has also not ended, having this year enrolled for his PhD through Wits University, where his study is focused on concussion and the assessment of concussion in rugby, which has been endorsed as a World Rugby study.

It does follow two paths. We deal with our elite sportsman, like your rugby players and soccer players, but obviously the larger population that doesn't actually fit into that elite level, and all we're trying to do is manage their injuries. Dr Janesh Ganda - Sports Physician

It's quite rewarding when your patients are able to go through these endurance events and actually do quite well. Dr Janesh Ganda - Sports Physician

