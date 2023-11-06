So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Eckart Naumann, Economist with Trade Law Centre.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was signed into law by former United States President Bill Clinton in May 2000.

The legislation aims to expand and deepen the trade and investment relationship between Sub-Saharan Africa and the USA, as well as to encourage economic growth and to help facilitate the integration of Sub-Saharan Africa into the global economy.

AGOA gives duty-free and quota-free access to the lucrative US market for exports from more than 30 qualified African countries, however African countries do not have to offer such concessions to US imports in return.

The legislation was extended in 2015 by 10 years to 2025, and with the recently successfully concluded summit there is a possibility of a further renewal.

Eckart Naumann, Economist with Trade Law Centre says AGOA is beneficial for both South Africa and the USA.

Various African flags at the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Nasrec on 2 November 2023. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

As a result of AGOA, we virtually have duty-free access to the United States market, and that without it being an agreement. It's not a signed agreement, it's not a negotiated agreement. It is essentially the United States writing that into the code and into law, offering these preferences to African exporters from African beneficiary countries. Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

Certainly there are benefits on both sides of the coin. It needs to be emphasised, it's not just a gift to AFRICA, Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

There's also a realisation from the United States, that the future is really with Africa. Eckart Naumann, economist - Trade Law Centre

