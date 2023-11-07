Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict
CAPE TOWN - Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor will on Tuesday deliver a statement in Parliament on the conflict between Israel and Gaza as government reviews its relationship with Israel.
It comes on the back of a Cabinet decision announced on Monday, that Pandor should démarche Israel's ambassador to South Africa and withdraw South African Embassy officials from Tel Aviv.
On Monday, Pandor said Cabinet noted its "displeasure" with the ambassador, Eliav Belotserkovsky, for disparaging remarks made about those against attacks on Palestinian civilians.
Tuesday marks one month since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, prompting a retaliation on Gaza that has not let up since.
READ MORE:
-
Pandor explains why SA is withdrawing its diplomats from Israel
-
Protesting pro-Palestine groups call for expulsion of Israeli ambassador to SA
-
South Africa has not had an ambassador in Israel since 2018.
However, Pandor said the withdrawal of diplomats from areas in conflict is usual practice.
“You would get your officials to come back to the national setting in order to provide you with a full briefing, so that you can make a determination as to whether there's any potential for you to be of assistance, and whether the continued relationship is actually able to be sustained.”
Cabinet took a dim view of Belotserkovsky’s conduct.
“There seems to be a strange practice by some ambassadors in South Africa that they can just say what they like, and our ambassadors conduct themselves with good grace.”
Pandor is on Tuesday expected to set out government's position on the matter in Parliament, which will then be debated by the house.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict
Source : @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
