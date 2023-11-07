IPID concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is concerned about the high number of suspected criminals being killed by the police.
Over the past 30 days, police in KwaZulu-Natal shot and killed at least 19 people in seven separate incidents.
During the same period, one police officer was killed, and two suffered gunshot wounds.
The killings are mainly concentrated in the northern townships of Durban, such as Inanda and KwaMashu, where drugs and gangsterism affect many communities.
In all seven incidents, the police issued statements that followed similar patterns.
The police said they approached the suspected criminals, the suspects shot at them, and they retaliated.
Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said that whether the police were justified in their actions, an investigation still needed to be conducted.
“We all remember where we come from as a country - the atrocities that police have committed, in particular against black people, during that period of apartheid.
“So, this is a result of why IPID has to be formed to actually look at the role of the police when dealing with members of the public."
Ipid said all seven shootings are being investigated.
COPS MUST DEFEND THEMSELVES: POLICE COMMISSIONER
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says police have a right to defend themselves when attacked.
"We want to arrest people, if people can surrender to be arrested by all means we have no problem but if they shoot at our police members; police have to respond in order to protect themselves and society at large."
This article first appeared on EWN : IPID concerned about scourge of suspected criminals dying at the hands of cops
