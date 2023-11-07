YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?





YouTube personality, content creator and 'influencer' James ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is facing a backlash for his latest Tweets over the weekend.

MrBeast promoted his latest project - building 100 wells in Africa, purportedly to provide fresh water for those without.

MrBeast took to Twitter on Friday to tease the project and for the video to drop on YouTube, saying that it was eight months in the making.

We’ve spent over 8 months working on tomorrow’s video and it’s the greatest thing I’ve ever done! SO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL TO WATCH IT 🥰 ' MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023

MrBeast later posted another tweet with "go watch" as the call to action.

We built 100 wells in Africa, Go Watch :D ' MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 4, 2023

The video caused a stir among MrBeast's 207 million followers.

“Combined, these 100 wells are gonna give over half a million people fresh water to drink,” he said at the beginning of the video after uncovering the first well in Kenya before providing schools in Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon with supplies - watch below.

Some internet users couldn't understand why MrBeast was getting flack for "helping people" while other users felt that this was disingenuous and for clicks and views.

Ppl canceling MrBeast for doing something positive whiley they haven’t done anything is crazy to me ' SereS (@realSereS) November 4, 2023

Because its for clicks. That doesnt make it positive haha it is however good for the camera ' aPlaymations (@aPlaymations) November 4, 2023

Why not 1000? do you hate the less fortunate? ' IcyVert (@IcyVert) November 4, 2023

bro is getting canceled for making the world a better place 💀 ' nyu (@nyuqt) November 4, 2023

He did it for views and pr. ' Eldermangmrnuked (@JamesEr93006085) November 5, 2023

Why would you be canceled because you’re helping people? ' Mr Tinfoil (@alivebetting) November 4, 2023

They wonna cancel someone for making the world a better place.. pic.twitter.com/7bSmnFrdC7 ' Yasser (@078Yasser) November 4, 2023

if you wanted to help the people youd make a coke zero well ' incognito tab #3 (@notcrypticno) November 4, 2023

As the saying goes, haters gonna hate - and if you're a name like MrBeast 'clicks and views' are going to follow.

