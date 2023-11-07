Streaming issues? Report here
SARS seeks tax from non-resident employers working remotely in South Africa

7 November 2023 11:51 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
SARS
remote worker

André Bothma, Founder of Irhafu explains how SARS might plan to get tax funds from non-resident employers working remotely in SA.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) seeks to clamp down on non-resident employers working remotely in South Africa, as they are most likely escaping the tax net.

Lester Kiewit speaks to André Bothma, founder of Irhafu.

Listen to their conversation below.

Bothma reports that SARS wants non-resident employers to pay taxes or subscribe to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) for working remotely in South Africa.

Currently, non-residents working for international companies remotely from South Africa register as a provisional taxpayer and declare their income as foreign income earned in addition to filing their IRP5.

However, these types of employees do not like South African employees working for companies in South Africa accumulate Pay As You Earn (PAYE) which "is a massive issue," according to Bothma.

Bothma says that SARS asked foreign companies without a physical establishment in South Africa to register for PAYE and deduct or withhold the amount earned from remote workers in South Africa then pay it over to SARS.

But the issue with this is that international companies already have to comply with their country's labour laws which means they're mostly unlikely to comply with South Africa's payroll or income tax laws - unless they have a physical presence in South Africa, says Bothma.

Most foreign companies use PayPal or Venmo to pay remote workers from South Africa so their income is not released into a South African bank account, avoiding scrutiny from SARS.

SARS is not able to bill foreign companies like this because they subscribe to their country's laws to which they're registered - so no real checks and balances can be done by SARS if taxpayers have accounts with apps like PayPal and Venmo.

André Bothma, Irhafu - Founder

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




