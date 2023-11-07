Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk


Best of CapeTalk

US deploys 'heavily armed' nuclear submarine to the Middle East

7 November 2023 10:57 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
United States
Israel and Palestine

The United States has deployed a nuclear submarine to the Middle East amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

The US president recently called for a ‘humanitarian pause’ in the war as the death toll continued to rise.

However, they have since dispatched a submarine to the region which is capable of launching nuclear missiles.

RELATED: Biden calls for a 'pause' in Israel-Hamas war

The intention of this ship is reportedly a show of force to try and contain regional tensions.

The US Central Command announced on their X account on 5 November that the submarine had arrived in their area of responsibility.

It is rather extraordinary that the American military announced the arrival of a US nuclear submarine.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

RELATED: Latin American countries cutting ties and withdrawing envoys from Israel

Gilchrist says the submarine is equipped with 154 tomahawk cruise missiles rather than nuclear missiles.

This comes after the Iranian Defence Minister said the US would be hit hard if it did not call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Is this arrival of a heavily armed nuclear submarine good for peace? Or am I being unfair?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : US deploys 'heavily armed' nuclear submarine to the Middle East




