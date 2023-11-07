City of Cape Town amends by-law to impound private vehicles





Cape Town's Safety and Security MMC JP Smith joins John Maytham to discuss the enforcement of traffic by-laws against motorists who drive without number plates.

Porsche Taycan. © jvdwolf/123rf.com

It's the end of the road for drivers who cruise Cape Town's roads without number plates.

Smith says it's often expensive sports cars or people involved in illegal street racing who are trying to avoid getting caught on camera.

Smith explained an update to a pre-existing by-law that could see offending drivers having their vehicles impounded.

In the newest provision, amongst others, we extend the regime that the national government applies to public transport vehicles... which says public transport vehicles may be impounded under certain conditions. Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security MMC - City of Cape Town

We extend some of those provisions now to private vehicles and say if you drive under the influence of alcohol, engage in street racing or reckless driving... or fail to display number plates, the City or Metro police may impound your vehicle. Alderman JP Smith, Safety and Security MMC - City of Cape Town

Once impounded, the owner of the vehicle will need to recover it, for a fee.

The updated bylaw brings Cape Town in line with more severe penalties seen elsewhere in the world in respect of traffic and vehicle violations, according to Smith.

The City of Cape Town is confident the by-law is constitutionally sound, despite a challenge by Santaco.

