Prasa given until end of November to get security woes on track





Lester Kiewit speaks to Joe Mayson, Unite Behind legal officer, about a court ruling that gives Prasa until the end of November to finalise years of delaying in getting security in place on Cape Town trains.

Do you live in Cape Town and travel by train? If so, how safe do you feel while riding?

It has been four years since the Western Cape High Court put the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on terms to provide decent security on its trains.

Now Western Cape Acting Judge Michael Bishop has given Prasa until the end of November to conclude a new tender process for its security contracts saying, he hopes the matter ‘reaches its final destination as soon as possible.’

Unite Behind were Amicus Curiae in the case, Mayson explains that the genesis of the matter dates back to a legal action from 2003.

The courts ruled that Prasa was under a constitutional obligation to protect commuters' safety. Joe Mayson, Legal Officer - Unite Behind

In 2018, Mayson says, Prasa attempted to cancel its contracts with its security service providers.

We heard about this and were concerned because there was no contingency plan, no security plan in place. Joe Mayson, Legal Officer - Unite Behind

We asked for a security plan to be put in place, this was granted by the courts, but it has taken until now for a security plan to be organsised by Prasa. Joe Mayson, Legal Officer - Unite Behind

It's still a mess. Joe Mayson, Legal Officer - Unite Behind

You can read the full judgment from Western Cape Acting Judge Michael Bishop here

RELATED: No political will to keep train commuters safe, bemoans union