Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
Africa Melane speaks to Enver Duminy, Cape Town Tourism CEO.
A 55-year-old man from Connecticut was shot in the face in Nyanga while travelling in peak-hour traffic.
He was planning on staying in Cape Town for two weeks and visiting friends.
The man hired transport which was using a GPS to direct him to his accommodation in Simon’s Town, but it took him through a nearby township.
This is not only devastating for the victim but will also likely have a negative impact on tourism in our country.
Duminy says that crime against tourists has been an ongoing challenge that seems to be getting worse.
It has become more than just opportunistic… these things are becoming a little bit more regular and a lot more violent.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
He says that since this incident, they have assisted the tourist who was apparently in good spirits and grateful for the care he had received from the people of Cape Town.
We have people that really care, and criminals are unfortunately making a bad mark on a very good experience for so many tourists.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
In order to prevent this in the future, Duminy says we need to ensure that tourists are educated on safe places to travel, and on addressing youth unemployment which contributes to crime.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32612731_police-car-on-the-street-at-night.html
More from Local
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.Read More
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'
Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.Read More
South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings
By tomorrow (8 November) the rain should stop and warmer temperatures can be expected.Read More
SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel
Dr Oscar Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago, he speaks about South Africa's presence in the conflict-ridden region.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Prasa given until end of November to get security woes on track
Judge Michael Bishop says he hopes the matter ‘reaches its final destination as soon as possible.’Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More