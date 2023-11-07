Expert tips to avoid getting scammed online with Black Friday 'deals'
We’re getting used to seeing more online promotions and deals as Black Friday looms, but some of them are fake and aim to rip you off (even if they look legit).
Lester Kiewit speaks to social media content creator and digital marketer, Brandon Van Reenen who goes by @superinformative on TikTok, about how to spot a genuine deal from a fake one.
Listen to these tips below.
From R200 laptop deals to travel deals to Mauritius for next to nothing.
Watch Van Reenen explain how he uncovered that a popular travel ad was a scam...
@superinformative Scam alert: the Travelguru site should probably be avoided at all costs. #scam #thetravelguru #superinformative #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica ♬ Yacht Club - MusicBox
Other tips include...
• Anyone can run ads on social media so be aware of ads (no matter how convincing) being served to you
• Check if the brand or retail outlet you're following or buying from online has that blue verified check mark next to their username to prove their legitimacy
• Check the page's followers - usually reputable online sources have a large number of followers
• Research and look for details: click on links to a website if there is one or Google the website - does the website look professional or fake? Are prices superimposed onto an already-existing image? Do a reverse image search on Google by right-clicking on the image - it's a red flag if the product promoted comes from a stock photography site
• Read the terms, conditions, and privacy policies: if it's difficult to understand or references foreign policies - it's a red flag
• Use logic: if a reputable brand suddenly posts something on a platform they never use with pictures and fonts and colours different from the norm - it's most likely a scam account
• Scammers also steal celeb identities for fake ads that celebs know nothing about: do a cross-reference check - if the celeb isn't posting about the same deal or brand, it's probably a scam that you should mass report
As a golden general rule, Van Reenen says online shoppers should have a level of suspicion, especially when deals are too good to be true.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145431914_upset-asian-business-woman-with-computer-screen-showing-virus-warning-alert-hacking-piracy-and-secur.html?term=scam%2Balert&vti=lmzsly70nefi2yqthb-1-73
More from Lifestyle
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
Get ready for this! 2 Unlimited will be performing at Cape Town’s retro party
To ring in 2024, Cape Town will be hosting a massive retro party with some of the biggest acts from the 80s and 90s.Read More
Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?
Temperatures are rising slowly, and inaction is proving costly as we awkwardly lurch towards a cleaner future.Read More
Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues
Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customers.Read More
Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival
Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.Read More
Local designer Thandazani Nofingxana’s ABANTU driven by heritage, Xhosa culture
Thandazani Nofingxana is a finalist in this year’s Africa Fashion International Fastrack programme.Read More
Study shows how having parents of different nationalities can affect children
Research shares how children form their identity and what impact migration has on them.Read More
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views?
"I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care."Read More
If you're single like a pringle, 'Singles Day' (11 November) is dedicated to YOU
Yes! 11 November is a day dedicated to singles - here's where it comes from and what the day is meant for.Read More