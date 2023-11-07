Sibongile Mani will NOT spend time in prison for 2017 NSFAS theft





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Asanda Pakade, Sibongile Mani’s attorney.

Mani was sentenced to five years in prison after NSFAS accidentally transferred R14 million into her account in 2017.

She went on to spend R800 000 of the money.

She appealed the ruling in the Eastern Cape High Court and the judgement was set aside as the court found she was no danger to society.

Mani will instead spend a five-year suspended sentence doing community service.

Pakade says that Mani is extremely relieved by the decision as a prison sentence would not be appropriate for what she had done.

She was a student at university, and it was not premeditated. Asanda Pakade, Sibongile Mani’s Attorney

He says that she has admitted she was careless in spending the money and regrets what she has done.

He adds that for now she is planning for the future and picking up her life after this careless mistake.

