Israeli protesters rally for Netanyahu's resignation outside his Jerusalem home
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about stories that are trending online.
Today (7 November) marks exactly one month since the Hamas attack on Israel, provoking the current war.
Some 1400 Israeli civilians died in the attack, and around 240 were kidnapped.
One month on, and Palestinian health authorities say more than 10 000 people - of which 4000 were children - have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliation attacks.
UN agencies have put a rare joined statement out, calling for some sort of ceasefire.Barbara Friedman
We know that our government has put out some serious statements from Cabinet.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has said that the presence of Israeli diplomats in South Africa is untenable. They've also asked for the withdrawal of South African diplomats from Israel.Barbara Friedman
In Tel Aviv on the weekend, Israeli media covered protests demanding the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas.
There were also another group of Israelis protesting against Netanyahu and his government... even as Israelis, they're saying 'no'. They're demanding a ceasefire and saying we need some other resolution.Barbara Friedman, Digital content editor - CapeTalk
On Saturday, a poll for Israel's Channel 13 Television found that 76% of Israelis thought Netanyahu should resign.
Click below to watch as Israeli protesters rally at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem:
