Best of CapeTalk
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks

7 November 2023 1:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup
JJ “Kitto” Fredericks

Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Springboks Logistics Manager JJ “Kitto” Fredericks, about his unique job, and being part of the World Cup-winning team.

While we're all still coming down from the high of the Springboks' back-to-back Rugby World Cup history-making win, so is JJ “Kitto” Fredericks.

RELATED: 'THE SPRINGBOKS ARE MORE THAN CHAMPIONS, THEY ARE A SYMBOL OF HOPE FOR SA'

Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006 when he became a driver for World Rugby South Africa - escorting guests and players to various locations until he became a master of Bokke logistics in 2007.

Since Fredericks has multiple years of experience in this role, he brings quintessential wisdom along with him - like knowing the team since they were playing under-20 rugby.

I've been with them since most of them were under 20 years old. I grew up with them. So I know what they want and need and cater to each of them. I also ensure that everyone is where they need to be when they need to be there.

JJ “Kitto” Fredericks, Logistics Manager - Springboks

On the team's stay in France for the World Cup, Fredericks notes that he had to plan ahead for 33 players and their families for 80 days.

This type of planning included hotel bookings, arranging player kits for matches, scouting accommodation, gyms, and training locations that were most conducive for the Springboks.

It also included thinking about things like if players get injured and will need replacements - kits will need to be ready, and flights organised - as we saw with Handré Pollard, Makazole Mapimpi, and Lukhanyo Am.

RELATED: WEBB ELLIS CUP TOUR: CAPETONIANS, POLITICIANS GIVE BOKKE SPIRITED WELCOME

Because Fredericks brings a wealth of knowledge to the table, he relied on history to execute this mission effectively like booking places the team was already familiar with from the 2019 World Cup - making adapting to the foreign environment easier.

Fredericks says that dealing with 33 players with different preferences is part of the job and refused to tell us who the "latecomers" or "naughty" Springboks are.

Fredericks is one of the many unsung heroes doing the most behind the scenes for the boys in green and gold, so much so, that this logistics manager is already busy planning for the 2024 season.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




7 November 2023 1:18 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Springboks
2023 rugby world cup
JJ “Kitto” Fredericks

