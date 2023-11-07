SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Oscar Van Heerden, senior research fellow for African Diplomacy and Leadership at the University of Johannesburg, about a move by South Africa to recall its ambassador to Israel.

This was followed by a statement from Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, that Cabinet viewed Israeli Ambassador to SA, Eliav Belotserkovsky’s position in South Africa as becoming untenable.

The government on Monday announced it was recalling its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel, in its loudest condemnation yet of the Israeli government's retaliatory attacks against Hamas.

The government called the bombardment of the Gaza Strip a "genocide.”

Tuesday marks exactly one month since war broke out following the Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack on Israel which left over 1,400 people dead.

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, more than 10, 000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago.

There is, officially, no ambassador in Tel Aviv. We do have a representative on the Palestinian side in the form of Ambassador Sean Byneveldt. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg

The truth is the embassy (in Israel) was downgraded in 2019. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg

In Tel Aviv, in Israel, we have got some employees of the South African government in the embassy, but no ambassador. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg

This week, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the presence of Israeli diplomats in South Africa is untenable.

It's quite a significant diplomatic move to withdraw your embassy staff. Dr Oscar van Heerden, Research fellow - University of Johannesburg

South Africa is one of several countries to have recalled their ambassadors to Israel in protest at military operations in Gaza.

