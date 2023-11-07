Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival
Elon Musk has unveiled Grok, an AI chatbot.
The Tesla CEO says the ChatGPT competitor would be made available to premium subscribers on his X platform after testing.
He added that Grok also had access to user posts on X and could respond sarcastically.
Musk posted an example of Grok’s playful tone with a screenshot of a query, asking the chatbot for a step-by-step guide to making cocaine.
Grok has real-time access to info via the 𝕏 platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023
It’s also based & loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way 🤷♂️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/e5OwuGvZ3Z
Grok was built by Musk’s new AI company, xAI, and modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'.
“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humour!"
"A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the X platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems," the company added.
This article first appeared on 947 : Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Daniel Oberhaus
