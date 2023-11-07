One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

It's been one month since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, however, the war has been going on for the past 75 years.

Day 32 and this is where the statistics stand:

Almost 1.5 million Gaza residents have been displaced

More than 1400 people have been killed in Israel and more than 4500 have been injured, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

After formally declaring a war on Hamas, at least 10 000 civilians have been killed in Gaza with more than 25 000 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry

According to the IDF, 241 hostages have been taken by Hamas

One freed hostage said: "They were very generous to us, very kind. They kept us clean...They took care of every detail. There are a lot of women and they know about feminine hygiene and they took care of everything there."

Four weeks since the attack and Israel continues to intensify its military with what seems to have no end in sight as Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, continues to reject calls for any kind of cease-fire or pause to the fighting.

Unfortunately, those who are suffering the most are innocent Palestinians:

Gaza experienced its third communication blackout on Sunday, which resulted in Palestinians being cut off from the outside world

Refugee camps and hospitals have been hit on numerous occasions in Israeli airstrikes

Trucks carrying medical supplies, food, water and fuel were blocked from entering Gaza

As of 7 October, 102 attacks on health care facilities have been reported by the World Health Organisation

As the result, the Minister of Health declared the total collapse of the health system in hospitals in the Gaza Strip

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

This cannot go on. This feels like genocide, it does. It feels like thousands and thousands of people in Gaza are just being killed. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.