Get ready for this! 2 Unlimited will be performing at Cape Town’s retro party





Pippa Hudson speaks to Ray Slijngaard from 2 Unlimited.

On 7 January, Cape Town will be hosting a retro party at the Cape Town stadium.

Some of the artists the show will feature include Technotronic, Snap, Dr Alban, Haddaway, and 2 Unlimited which will surely have you dancing your heart out.

2 Unlimited was a staple for 90s music with their song “Get Ready for This” catapulting them into international fame.

Slijnaard says that the experience from recording that song to the fame that followed was a blessing, and he is so excited to come back to South Africa to perform.

I just can’t wait to come back to South Africa, it was always a special place for me. I was just waiting for them to call. Ray Slijngaard, 2 Unlimited

FILE: 2 Unlimited in concert in 2015. Picture: Stefan Rittershaus via wikimedia commons

I cannot wait to stand on Table Mountain. Ray Slijngaard, 2 Unlimited

Tickets can be booked on iticket.co.za and they go from R475 to R675.

Listen to the interview above for more.