SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
Two of the world's biggest shipping companies are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at South Africa's main ports.
The additional fees announced by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk are effective from the busy month of December.
The MSC surcharge on cargo is in force from 3 December and Maersk will institute it on 1 December.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Dave Watts, maritime consultant at the SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF).
Watts sketches what the situation is right now at our ports, or as it was on Tuesday morning.
He estimates the cost for cargo owners at an average waiting period of eight days, but says currently they're averaging 11.4 days of waiting.
Normally you'd expect a maximum three-day waiting period at a port, he says.
There are a total of 41 container ships parked outside - either at anchor or drifting outside our four ports... Cape Town, Durban and obviously the two Gqeberha ports. Sixteen of them, incidentally, are MSC ships.Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
Container ships run at about I'm guessing... $35 000 a day, so that's costing $1.4 million a day for 41 ships to be parked outside.Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
If you allow for say, eight days... for those 41 vessels we're talking about it's around R250 million in costs that they're incurring that they have not taken into account.Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
In view of this extra cost, it's not difficult to understand why these shipping lines are coming down on cargo owners, Watts says.
It's not only the cargo owners that will pay, he points out - there will be a huge cost to the South African economy.
The cost... it comes in at a 40 foot container at about R8 000... The impact for many importers, or exporters will be a big mark on their margin...Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
At the end of the day it has no real impact on the ultimate cost of this to the South African economy with companies wanting to receive their goods before the end of the year, raw materials not coming for manufacturing purposes, retail goods... Theres a host of things and the cost of that is incalculable... billions of rand...Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
He notes that of course, ultimately, it is you and I will that will pay for that in costs across the counter when we buy goods.
And why has that happened? You can't but lay the blame at the Transnet and the port terminal operations... much as you don't want to, you've got to see that's where the problem is.Dave Watts, Maritime consultant - SA Association of Freight Forwarders
Source : Pixabay: WikimediaImages
