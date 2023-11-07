WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Stefano Migliore, CEO of WeWork South Africa.
WeWork South Africa has reassured clients that it is not affected by the "reorganisation process" under way in the US and Canada.
The company provides office space solutions in Cape Town and Johannesburg, ranging from private offices accommodating a maximum of 20 people to full floor offices with provision for 100+ people.
WeWork SA issued a statement on Tuesday after reports that WeWork Global is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in the US soon.
WeWork South Africa is 100% independently owned by SiSebanza, and operates independently from WeWork in the Us and Canada.WeWork South Africa
Importantly, as an independent entity, we are not part of this strategic reorganisation process and therefore there will be no impact on our members, vendors, employees, and real estate partners.WeWork South Africa
WeWork South Africa is not affected by WeWork reorganisation.'
See release from WeWork Global here: https://t.co/l3Y2L1Y3Rp
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Stefano Migliore emphasizes that here at home, it's business as usual for WeWork South Africa.
Migliore also believes strongly in the mission of WeWork globally.
We've had a long relationship with WeWork... and my partner and I bought WeWork South Africa from them in March this year... We're passionate about the ethos and the mission of WeWork - the mission is about creating spaces where people can do their best work...Stefano Migliore, CEO - WeWork South Africa
The WeWork product has never been in question, Migliore declares.
"Hundreds of thousands of people love using WeWork spaces across the world... I think, here too, our customer base and our community appreciate what we do."
Commenting purely in the sense of observation from a distance, Migliore says, he believes the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing trulyis about restructuring and rightsizing the business.
You know, you've still got to make the maths work, and there are 800 buildings across 38 countries... During the hyperscale period I think there were obviously some investments that weren't made accurately... WeWork is not short of customers, they just need to make it work with the maths so that at the end of the day there's a profit instead of there being a loss.Stefano Migliore, CEO - WeWork South Africa
I think, here too, our customer base and our community appreciate what we do. They support us and we're making the maths work... because at this stage we haven't hyperscaled here.Stefano Migliore, CEO - WeWork South Africa
For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article
Today, we take another step forward to best position WeWork for the future. We remain committed to our members and to delivering a best-in-class experience in our spaces. https://t.co/b2pZQSWJBQ pic.twitter.com/7M2gpKyANt' WeWork (@WeWork) November 7, 2023
