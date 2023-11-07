MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy mon... 7 November 2023 9:52 PM
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-own... 7 November 2023 8:13 PM
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business wor... 7 November 2023 8:01 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority... 7 November 2023 10:26 AM
View all Politics
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy mon... 7 November 2023 9:52 PM
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-own... 7 November 2023 8:13 PM
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business wor... 7 November 2023 8:01 PM
View all Business
Get ready for this! 2 Unlimited will be performing at Cape Town’s retro party To ring in 2024, Cape Town will be hosting a massive retro party with some of the biggest acts from the 80s and 90s. 7 November 2023 4:42 PM
Do you trust AI to write the news? It already is – and not without issues Businesses are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate media content, including news, to engage their customer... 7 November 2023 2:17 PM
Elon Musk announces Grok, ‘witty’ ChatGPT rival Grok is modelled after 'The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy'. 7 November 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots. 6 November 2023 2:30 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] F1 fans cringe at Martin Brundle’s bizarre chat with MGK at Brazil GP Just another bizarre encounter on the grid to add to the list for F1 commentator Martin Brundle. 7 November 2023 1:00 PM
Happy 56th birthday, David Guetta! David Guetta has been churning out hits for decades now. 7 November 2023 10:24 AM
YouTuber MrBeast video on building 100 wells in Africa - only for views? "I already know I’m gonna get cancelled because I uploaded a video helping people, and to be 100% clear, I don’t care." 7 November 2023 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel. 7 November 2023 3:21 PM
One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years. 7 November 2023 3:17 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding

7 November 2023 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mobile operator
Ralph Mupita
company results

The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023.

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Ralph Mupita after the MTN Group posts a trading update for the third quarter ended September 2023.

Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com
Picture: © piter2121/123rf.com

The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the nine months to end-September 2023, as it faced pressure from inflation and foreign exchange rates in some of its jurisdictions.

In a trading update for the third quarter, the mobile telecoms operator said it injected R6.6 billion into its South African network during the last quarter to build resilience against loadshedding.

RELATED: MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding

Power outages in South Africa continued to be a challenge in the period, however, the significant progress made in our network resilience programme – which is tracking slightly ahead of plan – combined with lower loadshedding in Q3 (compared to H1), has supported average network availability of above 95%.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

The Group says it now has 290 million customers in 19 markets, even while it is working on exiting four of those markets to focus on Africa.

MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. Picture: Supplied.
MTN Group President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita. Picture: Supplied.

Bruce Whitfield interviews MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

We feel we had a resilient performance for the nine months... The macro-economic conditions have been tough, it's been tough for everyone. With regard to inflation and exchange rates, we had added pressure especially in Nigeria... but the top line has been very strong... We've been able to implement some measures to protect margins...

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

Mupita says the Group is optimistic about growth in the markets it's opting to remain in.

He also feels MTN has not "over-invested" in South Africa to build the network's resilience in the face of power cuts.

In South Africa, smartphone penetration is very high... The country is actually a very sophisticated market in terms of having a big post-paid and a pre-paid business, smartphone adoption... and the networks are very strong.

Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

To hear more from the MTN Group CEO, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




7 November 2023 7:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
MTN Group
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Mobile operator
Ralph Mupita
company results

More from Business

Maersk port harbour / Pixabay: WikimediaImages

SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge

7 November 2023 9:52 PM

MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Kokerboom Kaas' artisanal cheese from Facebook

Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese

7 November 2023 8:13 PM

Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ askarimullin/123rf.com

WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US

7 November 2023 8:01 PM

WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) attended the AGOA Business Forum in Johannesburg on 3 November 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?

6 November 2023 9:17 PM

...and how will it benefit South Africa?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Janesh Ganda gives a unique insight into the career of a sports physician

6 November 2023 8:33 PM

Dr Ganda has worked as a team doctor on many sporting teams, including the Boland Cavaliers and Western Province rugby teams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xiaomi's 4L Smart Air Fryer Pro is the must have kitchen appliance this year

6 November 2023 8:17 PM

This air fryer should be on top of your Black Friday shopping list this November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

Lawyers to assist CEO of SA chemicals group, AECI obtain critical skills visa

6 November 2023 7:41 PM

German national, Holger Riemensperger was appointed to the position six months ago, but has still not been granted a visa in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke. Picture: @AuditorGen_SA/Twitter

Municipalities lose R5.19bn to irregularities: 'We're running a gangster state'

6 November 2023 4:52 PM

These material irregularities refer to any non-compliance or suspected fraud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopia / Pixabay: OrnaW

Whose job will AI replace? Why a clerk in Africa has more to fear than one in US

6 November 2023 4:37 PM

One point that’s usually not addressed in talks about AI’s impact on jobs: where you work may be as important as what you do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema at a media engagement in Sandton on 14 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Ekurhuleni's finances 'in the positive', Malema disproves ANC, DA and ActionSA

6 November 2023 1:14 PM

Malema on Sunday dismissed claims from some political parties speculating that Ekurhuleni is on the brink of financial collapse, saying the city’s books only achieved stability through the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman

World

Could abandoned oil rigs be the solution in controlling our planet's thermostat?

Lifestyle

'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Phala Phala back in focus; Can the real KZN premier stand up?

7 November 2023 10:19 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kukhuthuzwe ungqongqoshe eVosloorus, kulindeleke izikhukhula eKZN

7 November 2023 9:13 PM

Joburg Mayor Gwamanda says he's studying ruling on Brink appointment

7 November 2023 8:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA