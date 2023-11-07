South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings
Mandy Wiener interviews Elizabeth Viljoen, South African Weather Service Forecaster (skip to 8:40).
The South African Weather Service has issued level 2 and level 5 thunderstorm warnings for 7 November 2023.
Yellow Level 2:
In addition to the thunderstorms, heavy downpours and flooding can be expected over central and eastern parts of the Free Sate and North West, south-western parts of Limpopo, northern parts of Gauteng, western and central parts of Mpumalanga Highveld, as well as the eastern and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Orange Level 5:
Settlements and low-lying areas over the eastern parts of the Free State, south-eastern part of the North-West Province, Gauteng Highveld, extreme southern parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect excessive lightning and flooding.
These areas can also expect damaging winds and large amounts of hail.
By Wednesday, Viljoen says that clear skies can be expected, with temperatures slowly starting to warm up.
On 8 November, Johannesburg can expect a high of 23 degrees Celsius, followed by 26 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The Mother City can expect a high of 21 degrees Celsius with clear skies on Wednesday and Thursday, and a high of 26 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Bit of a contrary in temperature as well as weather conditions for up in Gauteng and down in the Cape.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster – South African Weather Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings
Source : Pexels: Lucas Pezeta
More from Local
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.Read More
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'
Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.Read More
SA makes 'significant diplomatic move' by withdrawing embassy staff from Israel
Dr Oscar Van Heerden visited Ramallah and Jerusalem several months ago, he speaks about South Africa's presence in the conflict-ridden region.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Prasa given until end of November to get security woes on track
Judge Michael Bishop says he hopes the matter ‘reaches its final destination as soon as possible.’Read More
Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'
The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.Read More
City of Cape Town amends by-law to impound private vehicles
Traffic officers say more and more motorists are driving without number plates to avoid being caught on camera.Read More