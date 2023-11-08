Cape Town port handles 10 containers per hour (when 25 would be 'acceptable')
John Maytham interviews Mike Walwyn, Director of the South African Association of Freight Forwarders and Chairman of the Cape Town Port Liaison Forum.
Shipping giants Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Maersk are introducing a congestion surcharge on cargo destined for South African ports from 3 December 2023
This comes after severe delays at the ports, resulting in challenging operating conditions.
RELATED: One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Walwyn says that there have been talks about improving our ailing ports, but unfortunately no action.
Productivity is measured by the number of containers per crane per hour – the acceptable number is around 25.
For many reasons, such as lack of equipment and labour issues, currently, Cape Town is operating at below 10 containers per hour.
As a result, vessels have long waiting times and shipping company costs are high.
Walwyn believes that a private-public partnership is the solution.
I wish we could get there.Mike Walwyn, South African Association of Freight Forwarders
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pixabay: WikimediaImages
More from Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country.Read More
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’
Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.Read More
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court
It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them.Read More
SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert
A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online.Read More
UNISA has no knowledge of awarding 3 honorary doctorates
Incidents of three people claiming to have received these doctorates from the university brought fake qualifications under the spotlight - yet again.Read More
SOS Coalition: 'Govt really needs to come through for heavily indebted SABC'
Parliament learned on Tuesday that the public broadcaster had recorded nearly R500 million in net losses in the first half of the year.Read More
Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?
Ruby Frans from Stellenbosch University explains how universities are mitigating cheating as technology evolves.Read More
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.Read More
Transport Minister (and her super-expensive VIP protection team?!) robbed on N3
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga and the armed team assigned to protect her have been robbed on the N3 near Johannesburg.Read More
More from Business
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study
The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks.Read More
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehicles.Read More
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange!
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887.Read More
3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO
The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.Read More
SA port delays cost cargo owners, economy as shipping giants impose surcharge
MSC and Maersk are imposing a surcharge fee on cargo owners because of the delays at our ports, coming into effect in the busy month of December.Read More
Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese
Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.Read More
WeWork South Africa says it's NOT affected by bankruptcy filing in US
WeWork Global is set to file for bankruptcy protection in the US. WeWork SA's CEO explains how the local office space business works, and why this development has no impact on South African operations.Read More
MTN injects billions into SA network to mitigate against loadshedding
The MTN Group has reported "resilient" results for the first nine months of 2023.Read More
So what did we learn from the recently concluded AGOA summit?
...and how will it benefit South Africa?Read More