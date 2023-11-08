SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study





John Perlman interviews Paula Pienaar, Lead Author of the study and PhD candidate at UCT and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

A study has found that South African executives climbing up the corporate ladder without adequate sleep may be more vulnerable to obesity, heart attacks and strokes.

Researchers analysed annual health risk assessments of more than 1500 execs from 56 companies across the country and found that consistently sleeping for less than seven hours a night was associated with a higher waist circumference and body mass index (BMI).

In men, it showed that the association between insufficient sleep and adverse cardio-metabolic health, and high BMI, was significant, regardless of lifestyle factors.

The study also showed a greater influence of physical activity on women than on men, while the correlation between insufficient sleep and BMI was less clear.

Pienaar slams a workplace culture in which employees are praised for overexerting themselves, despite the disastrous effect it has on productivity.

There is still that workplace culture where it's almost deemed a weakness to admit that you require more sleep. Paula Pienaar, Lead Author of the study and PhD candidate at UCT and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

