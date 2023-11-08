PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 7 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 13, 28, 31, 40 PB: 15
PowerBall Plus: 08, 17, 24, 38, 46 PB: 18
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 07/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 7, 2023
#PowerBall: 03, 13, 28, 31, 40#PowerBall: 15#PowerBallPLUS: 08, 17, 24, 38, 46#PowerBall: 18 pic.twitter.com/phq2ZjJq20
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
