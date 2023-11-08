



JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to exit a working relationship with his party, were borne out of frustration because the red berets were outshining the governing party.

The two parties, along with the Patriotic Alliance and other smaller outfits, are co-governing across several municipalities, including some of Gauteng's big metros.

ANC national working committee members were set to deliberate on coalitions when they met on Monday, but their meeting adjourned before they could deal with the issue.

Several ANC leaders, including NEC member Mzwandile Masina and KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo, made public remarks berating the relationship with the EFF.

While some ANC NEC members continue to believe the party can finally end its working relationship with the EFF by the end of November, Malema remains unbothered.

He told Eyewitness News his party was not forcing anyone to work with it.

“We've not done anything wrong. The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF, where it's involved, it services the people and is performing and is outshining the ANC. That is the only crime we committed!”

Several ANC leaders raised a flag over the continued relationship with the red berets, arguing that it damaged the ANC's brand.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema