'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said calls for the African National Congress (ANC) to exit a working relationship with his party, were borne out of frustration because the red berets were outshining the governing party.
The two parties, along with the Patriotic Alliance and other smaller outfits, are co-governing across several municipalities, including some of Gauteng's big metros.
ANC national working committee members were set to deliberate on coalitions when they met on Monday, but their meeting adjourned before they could deal with the issue.
Several ANC leaders, including NEC member Mzwandile Masina and KwaZulu-Natal secretary Bheki Mtolo, made public remarks berating the relationship with the EFF.
READ MORE:
-
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC
-
Masina says ANC's embracing of EFF will cost them in the 2024 elections
-
Missed 1994 governance opportunity will be realised by EFF in 2024, says Malema
While some ANC NEC members continue to believe the party can finally end its working relationship with the EFF by the end of November, Malema remains unbothered.
He told Eyewitness News his party was not forcing anyone to work with it.
“We've not done anything wrong. The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF, where it's involved, it services the people and is performing and is outshining the ANC. That is the only crime we committed!”
Several ANC leaders raised a flag over the continued relationship with the red berets, arguing that it damaged the ANC's brand.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from Politics
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?
King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.Read More
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'
Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.Read More
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history
Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.Read More
Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC
According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority and leadership of Premier Nomusa Dube -Ncube.Read More
Pandor set to deliver statement in Parliament on Israel-Gaza conflict
Cabinet on Monday said that Pandor should take action against Israel's ambassador to South Africa, Eliav Belotserkovsky, and withdraw South African embassy officials from Tel Aviv.Read More
Poll suggests SA would support an ANC-DA coalition in national government
Coalitions seem to be a fixture in our political future and research suggests South Africans would support an ANC-DA partnership.Read More
Matsila cites deliberate attempt to ‘frustrate’ ANC's electoral committee work
Having already been attacked twice in 2022, the secretary of the ANC’s electoral committee - Chief Livhuwani Matsila - last week survived a kidnapping, fearing these incidents were linked to the work he was doing for the organisation.Read More
New Eskom chair: CEO must be appointed ASAP to drive turnaround agenda
New Eskom chairperson Mteto Nyati took office on Wednesday - he talks about the personal sacrifice he's made to take on the role, his relationship with Minister Pravin Gordhan and the writing off of municipal debt.Read More
SA's new Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka in her own words
Gcaleka is taking over the reins from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who was impeached in September before her term in office ended.Read More