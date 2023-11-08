[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country. 8 November 2023 3:33 PM
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’ Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 8 November 2023 1:41 PM
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics. 7 November 2023 3:28 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
HELP Astra School! Donate matric ball items to kids with special needs Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference - here's what the learners at Astra School is looking for. 8 November 2023 2:34 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more' Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised' 8 November 2023 3:45 PM
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker

8 November 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rachel Kolisi
celebrity news
Tatjana Schoenmaker

Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith!

From a DM to I do... yes, that's how Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker's love journey went.

Congratulations are in order for Joel Smith (Rachel Kolisi's brother) and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker.

The couple, who got engaged in April 2022, said their “I dos” over the weekend at the lush setting of Pat Busch Mountain Reserve in Robertson.

Schoenmaker and Smith took to Instagram to share their special day with a carousel of gorgeous wedding photographs.

Schoenmaker and Smith have shared their love story all over social media - making them #couplegoals for many believers in marriage.

Congrats, Mr and Mrs Smith!


This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker




8 November 2023 8:52 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rachel Kolisi
celebrity news
Tatjana Schoenmaker

More from Sport

Image source: screengrab from X

From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks

7 November 2023 1:18 PM

Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New Zealand v South Africa: Final - Rugby World Cup France 2023 / RWC Media Zone

New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel

6 November 2023 5:05 PM

New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aerial view of the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/International Cricket Council

The Cricket World Cup is heating up! Here’s how things stand

6 November 2023 2:30 PM

India and South Africa have made it to the semi-finals while six teams battle it out for the remaining two spots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Proteas vs India: 'It looked like India was playing a youth team' - analyst

6 November 2023 1:17 PM

Cricket commentator, Neil Manthorp, shares insights from the Proteas' loss against India which he dubs a 'violent wake-up call' for the team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Siya Dlamini meeting his hero Eben Etzebeth Springboks on Twitter @Springboks

[WATCH] Young fan who coined 'Elizabedi' meets his Springbok hero!

6 November 2023 12:33 PM

Another special moment during the Springboks' trophy tour - young Siya Dlamini meets Eben Etzebeth

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis trophy aloft outside the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg following the team's return from the Rugby World Cup on 31 October 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Siya Kolisi: the SA rugby star’s story offers valuable lessons in resilience

3 November 2023 5:40 PM

Kolisi’s story is not just about overcoming adversity but finding purpose and meaning in that adversity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global cricket broadcaster, Kass Naidoo. Photo: Twitter/@KassNaidoo (cropped)

Cricket World Cup: "This is a well-oiled South African machine." Kass Naidoo

3 November 2023 3:43 PM

Award-winning sports journalist, Kass Naidoo shares her thoughts on South Africa's performance during the cricket world cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

Springboks physio, Rene Naylor explains what 20 weeks with the Boks were like!

3 November 2023 3:42 PM

Rene Naylor shares her experience with the Springboks and why Cheslin Kolbe wore his leg dressing for so long.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks parade the Webb Ellis Cup around the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Don't worry! The history-making Springboks will 'be there for another World Cup'

3 November 2023 2:53 PM

While the country continues to bask in the victory, many are wondering what's to come in the 2027 RWC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scores of fans gather in Pretoria during the Springboks' Webb Ellis trophy tour on 2 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

"The Springboks didn't do it for you, they did it for us." Writer's ode to Boks

3 November 2023 11:18 AM

Daniel Gallan gives the middle finger to Bok critics and explains what inspired his writing piece about Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

World

WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

World

'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Every tournament is crucial', says Olympic chasing SA badminton star Laurens

8 November 2023 8:35 PM

Judge reverses decision to expunge evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

8 November 2023 7:48 PM

Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

8 November 2023 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA