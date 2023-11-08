[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more





'The Marvels' is set to be released on Friday, 10 November.

The trailer for the film dropped recently, leaving fans with questions, surprises, and blasts from Marvel's past.

Watch below to see what we mean.

The trailer shows footage of characters we already knew would appear in the movie like Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Nick Fury, and Dar-Benn.

But it also shows a glimpse of a character we did not know would appear, Valkyrie.

The superhero shows up to give Captain Marvel a pep talk - other than this little scene, we don't know if Valkyrie shows up again with a larger purpose in the film.

Before this trailer, there hadn't been any indication that 'The Marvels' was a movie that pulled in characters from the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the Thor-focused appearance comes as something of a surprise.

The trailer also refers to a "different reality" which has fans speculating that it has something to do with the 'X-Men'... especially since Marvel Cinematic Universe released a tweet that saw all the letters fade, except the 'X'.

Fans are also asking: will featuring characters like Valkyrie make logical or disastrous sense for this film? Or is it just another way for Marvel to weave this movie into another hero's story for future storylines?

Critics who've already watched the film have "largely positive" reviews.

The first reactions to #TheMarvels are largely positive, with many praising the movie's entertaining tone, humor, and the main cast's performances, but some criticizing its main villain and its visual effects... Full list of reactions: https://t.co/kUIFMWGWvE pic.twitter.com/HtEV5IFDfh ' MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels expertly uses its pieces to create an entertaining comic book movie. The action, comedy, and MCU world-building were the strengths. However, the MVP was Ms. Marvel as Iman Vellani continues to be the best new addition to Marvel. The villain is the LVP. @MCU_Direct pic.twitter.com/GgSzPjvExo ' David Thompson (@daavidthompson) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a significant improvement on the original Captain Marvel and a solid MCU entry. The three Marvels play well off each other and their dynamic is at the heart of the movie. Some very memorable moments that the internet is not prepared for (#Flerkittens). pic.twitter.com/ixNjekDtuq ' Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a comic brought to life. The movie truly highlights what makes the MCU fun and goofy and engaging. Iman Vellani is a joy—if you thought she captured Kamala's spirit in the show, just wait. The Marvels is certainly quirky and extremely silly, but in the best ways. pic.twitter.com/B5tfWsieKZ ' Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) November 8, 2023

Hopefully all questions will be answered on Friday!

