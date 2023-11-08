Streaming issues? Report here
3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO

8 November 2023 8:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mthunzi Mdwaba
Thuja Capital

The former Chair of Productivity SA claims that three ministers approached him for a bribe related to a UIF tender.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Mthunzi Mdwaba, the former Chair of Productivity SA and CEO of Thuja Capital.

Mdwaba alleges that the ministers approached him, demanding R500 million for a R5 billion tender deal he was aiming to secure with the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The deal was for a project to help fight unemployment.

RELATED: As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

When he refused, he was removed from Productivity SA, claims Mdwaba.

He says the ministers approached him through intermediaries to try and secure the bribe.

They call it gateway fees.

Mthunzi Mdwaba, CEO - Thuja Capital
FILE: CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba, in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702
FILE: CEO of Thuja Capital Mthunzi Mdwaba, in studio with Bongani Bingwa. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Mdwaba says he doesn't trust the police and doesn't plan to approach them.

They cannot even protect our own ministers… why should I jeopardize the lives of my friends?

Mthunzi Mdwaba, CEO - Thuja Capital

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 3 ministers tried to solicit R500m in bribes from me - Thuja Capital CEO




8 November 2023 8:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Mthunzi Mdwaba
Thuja Capital

