



Benjamin Wollan founded the JSE during South Africa’s first gold rush on this day in 1887.

The JSE is the oldest and largest stock exchange in Africa.

Johannesburg Stock Exchange is the oldest and largest Stock Exchange in Africa, with a market capitalization of $1.3 trillion.



The market cap of JSE, is larger than other stock exchanges in Africa put together.



It was founded in 1887. pic.twitter.com/jCzFf0Jut5 ' Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) October 15, 2022

To celebrate its legacy, here are six things you might not know about the JSE:

1) The JSE was first established to provide a platform for gold mining companies to raise their capital to make the most out of the gold rush.

2) It was previously called the JSE Securities Exchange.

3) The JSE was first established in Johannesburg CBD before relocating to Sandton in 2000.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1893. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gannon & Hawskey

4) The JSE appointed its first female CEO, Nicky Newton-King, in 2012. When Newton-King retired in 2019, Leila Fourie was appointed.

5) As of March 2022, the market capitalization of the JSE was at $1.36 trillion.

6) Today, it has more than 800 listed securities and approximately 400 listed companies, together with 60 equity market member firms.

June 6th 1996 the last open outcry trading day of the inimitable & social @JSE_Group



I miss the friendships, the Red Room, Death Bend at the pub, Jos Nesbitt’s stories & market closing for lunch (how civilised)



Can anyone spot me here in this vintage photo I just found pic.twitter.com/sK4xr76s1P ' Smalltalkdaily Research (@smalltalkdaily) April 20, 2023

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange!