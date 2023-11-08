



Adam Gilchrist joins Bongani Bingwa for the World View.

The leaders of 18 United Nations agencies and non-profit organisations (NGOs) have called for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

It has been over one month since the war broke out and thousands have been killed and over a million displaced.

We know something like 10 000 people have been killed since the bombardment began. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

The organisations issued a joint statement saying ‘enough is enough’ according to Al Jazeera.

One woman who managed to escape Gaza said the experience was like an ongoing horror movie where they were frequently getting bombed while trying to evacuate.

The suffering is hard to fathom according to the World Health Organisation. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

According to Gilchrist, it is believed that around 160 children are being killed in Gaza every day, which is why these agencies are calling for at least a pause if not a total ceasefire.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed