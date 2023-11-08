Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANDF to help fight Zama Zamas: ‘The threat is beyond what the police deal with’ The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is fighting to stop the scourge of illegal mining in our country. 8 November 2023 3:33 PM
Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’ Two accused have appeared in court for the theft at president Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. 8 November 2023 1:41 PM
Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when a gunman approached and shot them. 8 November 2023 1:16 PM
View all Local
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end it... 8 November 2023 7:31 AM
[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority' Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng. 7 November 2023 4:35 PM
View all Politics
SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks. 8 November 2023 1:06 PM
The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA South Africa is aiming to support the automotive sector to transition into a low-carbon economy, which would include electric vehi... 8 November 2023 10:16 AM
Happy 136th birthday, Johannesburg Stock Exchange! The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was founded on this day (8 November) in 1887. 8 November 2023 9:51 AM
View all Business
HELP Astra School! Donate matric ball items to kids with special needs Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference - here's what the learners at Astra School is looking for. 8 November 2023 2:34 PM
High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis). 8 November 2023 2:10 PM
Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses. 8 November 2023 2:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith! 8 November 2023 8:52 AM
From driver to Springboks logistics boss & World Cup winner: Meet JJ Fredericks Fredericks' unique career journey with the Springboks started in 2006. 7 November 2023 1:18 PM
New Zealand's Sam Cane suspended after dangerous tackle on Springbok Jesse Kriel New Zealand's Sam Cane has been suspended for three matches following an independent Disciplinary Committee hearing on 6 November. 6 November 2023 5:05 PM
View all Sport
'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart 'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’ 8 November 2023 1:48 PM
Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades. 8 November 2023 1:19 PM
Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults. 8 November 2023 11:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more' Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised' 8 November 2023 3:45 PM
WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns. 8 November 2023 2:06 PM
King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what? King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress. 8 November 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no l... 2 November 2023 7:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?! 2 November 2023 6:27 AM
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation' A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that. 1 November 2023 8:20 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!

8 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Penny Heyns

The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history.

Former South African professional swimmer Penelope Heyns celebrates her 49th birthday today (8 November).

The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history.

At just 18-years-old, Heyns was the youngest member of the South African Olympic team in 1992.

She was also the first post-apartheid Olympic gold medalist after the country was readmitted into the Games in 1992.

At the 1996 Olympics, she scored a double gold, becoming the only woman in the history of the Games to have won both the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.

While she retired from swimming in 2001, Heyns has been an active member of the swimming community, inspiring youth across the world.


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!




8 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Penny Heyns

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Matric Dance. Picture: Pixabay

HELP Astra School! Donate matric ball items to kids with special needs

8 November 2023 2:34 PM

Every donation, no matter how small, makes a difference - here's what the learners at Astra School is looking for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

High levels of fluoride in water associated with cognitive impairment in kids

8 November 2023 2:10 PM

Higher levels of fluoride are already known to stain people’s teeth and cause brittle bones (called fluorosis).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

Why do our noses get snotty when we are sick? A school nurse explains

8 November 2023 2:01 PM

School nurse Kristin Ahrens breaks down the complexities of snotty noses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rawpixel/123rf.com

Biological age predicts dementia, stroke regardless of your actual age – study

8 November 2023 1:56 PM

Research suggests your biological age may predict your risk of dementia and stroke in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Business, heart attack, stress, corporate ladder / Pixabay: geralt

SA executives are one sleepless night away from a stroke – study

8 November 2023 1:06 PM

The study showed a link been consistent inadequate sleep and obesity, strokes and heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daniromphoto/123rf.com

Black women disproportionately affected by most aggressive form of breast cancer

8 November 2023 12:53 PM

We take a look at triple-negative breast cancer’s silent progression and disproportionate impact on black women.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'

8 November 2023 12:37 PM

Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 7 November 2023

8 November 2023 6:28 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Kokerboom Kaas' artisanal cheese from Facebook

Unique flavours, local ingredients drive success of West Coast artisanal cheese

7 November 2023 8:13 PM

Kokerboom Kaas operates out of Velddrif on the Cape West Coast. Developing a good cheese takes three months to a year, says co-owner David Malan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: 2 Unlimited in concert in 2015. Picture: Stefan Rittershaus via wikimedia commons

Get ready for this! 2 Unlimited will be performing at Cape Town’s retro party

7 November 2023 4:42 PM

To ring in 2024, Cape Town will be hosting a massive retro party with some of the biggest acts from the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

World

WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

World

'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

'Every tournament is crucial', says Olympic chasing SA badminton star Laurens

8 November 2023 8:35 PM

Judge reverses decision to expunge evidence in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

8 November 2023 7:48 PM

Police yet to finalise criminal investigations into deadly Bank of Lisbon fire

8 November 2023 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA