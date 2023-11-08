Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!
Former South African professional swimmer Penelope Heyns celebrates her 49th birthday today (8 November).
The swimmer from Springs in Gauteng is regarded as one of the greatest breaststroke swimmers in history.
At just 18-years-old, Heyns was the youngest member of the South African Olympic team in 1992.
She was also the first post-apartheid Olympic gold medalist after the country was readmitted into the Games in 1992.
At the 1996 Olympics, she scored a double gold, becoming the only woman in the history of the Games to have won both the 100m and 200m breaststroke events.
While she retired from swimming in 2001, Heyns has been an active member of the swimming community, inspiring youth across the world.
At Atlanta 1996, South Africa’s Penny Heyns made history winning DOUBLE GOLD in the women’s breaststroke making her South Africa's first Olympic gold medalist since re-admission to the Games in 1992. We salute @pennyheyns for bringing pride to the nation. #SAOlympicDay18 #GoGirls pic.twitter.com/b8xjxwWJlm' gsport4girls (@gsport4girls) September 29, 2018
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 49th birthday, Penny Heyns!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Penelope_Heyns_at_Save_the_Dream_event_in_Times_Square,_New_York.jpg
