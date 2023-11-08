



Craig Lucas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday in Thornton, Cape Town.

The local musician said that he experienced a flat tyre and while he was waiting for help, a car pulled up with what seemed to be more than one person in it.

Lucas shared that one of the gunmen allegedly wanted to shoot him after stealing his phone but didn't - after he begged for his life.

Lucas went on to explain that after the robbers left, they managed to use his phone to change the passwords of his email and Apple ID accounts which he is in the process of changing and warns that people should assume that it isn't him if he does reach out to them asking for anything over the next few days.

Here's Lucas' full post.

Industry colleagues Marc Lottering, Lady Zamar, Elana Afrika and fans of the singer-songwriter commented on the post expressing their apologies for this situation and thankfulness that Lucas made it out alive.

This article first appeared on KFM : Local musician Craig Lucas robbed at gunpoint, begs for his life