The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hiten Parmar, Executive Director at The Electric Mission.
Electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa come with a hefty import tax of 25%.
This is compared to import duties of 18% for internal combustion engines.
Therefore, to facilitate the transition to a greener economy, government should create policies that encourage local EV production.
RELATED: Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?
In the recent Medium Term Budget Policy Statement, government emphasised plans to implement tax and expenditure measures to support this and said details would be provided in the 2024 budget review.
Part of the strategy involves engagement with other African countries to pull critical mineral resources for production.
Parmar says that South Africa will need to produce EVs for both a local and global market to maintain a competitive edge in the automotive industry.
RELATED: All the electric cars available in South Africa
He adds that a large part of this will involve the production of batteries locally rather than exporting raw materials.
As we face an energy crisis, this battery production opportunity creates the opportunity to supply batteries for the automotive industry as well as the broader energy industry at large.Hiten Parmar, Executive Director - The Electric Mission
According to Parmar, we could see South Africans transitioning to EVs if they start being produced locally as this will make them more affordable.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120583792_electric-vehicle-changing-on-street-parking-with-graphical-user-interface-future-ev-car-concept.html?vti=neyw3rw3h13qe3s7vi-1-1
