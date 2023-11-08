Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef
British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay celebrates his 57th birthday today (8 November).
He’s a chef we all know and love with multiple restaurants all around the world and seven Michelin stars.
He is also a chef who comes up with some of the most creative and hilarious insults, EVER.
To celebrate Ramsay’s birthday, here’s a list of our favourite and most hilarious insults:
“This is a really tough decision…’cause you’re both crap”
“This is a really tough decision… ’cause you’re both crap.”' Ігор Громов ✨🔴_🔴✨ (@scorpio22BTC) February 26, 2023
Gordon Ramsay pic.twitter.com/JXReyv7CSV
“My gran could do better! And she’s dead!”
“What are you? An Idiot Sandwich”
“You put so much ginger in this, it’s a Weasley!”
"You've put so much ginger in this, it's a Weasley." #GingerProblems pic.twitter.com/lRNi3q6S4Y' Ginger Problems (@GingerProblems) May 8, 2013
“Honestly, chimichanga… Chimi-chuck it in the bin!”
“There’s enough garlic in here to kill every vampire in Europe”
“There’s enough garlic in here to kill every vampire in Europe.” pic.twitter.com/4aNaF0bWRu' Cyrus (@CyrusBearHound) May 27, 2021
“This lamb is so undercooked, it’s following Mary to school!”
"This lamb is so undercooked, it's following Mary to school." Gordon Ramsay - everyone's favourite irate Chef. pic.twitter.com/C1jUgPpoI5' DreamDoors Wolves (@DDWolverhampton) December 1, 2015
“Why did the chicken cross the road? Because you didn’t f-cking cook it!”
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gordon_Ramsay.jpg
