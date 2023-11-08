SA laws would protect victims of AI generated porn, says digital law expert





Teenagers have been using AI software to create realistic-looking images of classmates in various states of undress and then circulating them.

While the images are not genuine, they do raise many questions about whether laws have been broken.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Emma Sadleir of the Digital Law Company about what the legal implications would be in South Africa.

© dmitrimaruta/123rf.com

Recently veteran TV news anchor Leanne Manas described how she had fallen victim to scammers using manipulated photos of her.

Online scams have been using Manas’ name and pictures to generate clickbait, by placing altered pictures of her alongside fake news stories, or bogus adverts claiming she endorses them.

With the advent of new technology, including AI, how do we trust that what we're seeing online and indeed WHO we are seeing online is the real deal?

A recent survey on deepfake content reveals that adult content makes up 98% of all deepfake videos online.

Deepfake is AI creating fake videos by swapping faces or altering voices.

So is media created by AI and shared on adult content covered by South African 'revenge porn' legislation?

Sadleir says AI-generated content and deepfake pornography are 'absolutely everywhere' and says that they fall into the category of misinformation.

I think the message we've got to be giving everyone is presume everything you see online is fake until you can prove that it's true. Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company

We now have very specific laws and rules around the non-consensual distribution of private sexual videos or photos... Emma Sadleir, Founder - Digital Law Company

Sadleir says there are provisions in two pieces of legislation, (The Cyber Crimes Act and the Films and Publications Amendment Act) governing so-called 'revenge porn' that could be applied to AI porn images.

Both acts make provision for content which is not necessarily that person, but appears to be that person. Emma Sadleir, Founder -Digital Law Company

So there are laws that are now in place to combat that deepfake content. Emma Sadleir, Founder -Digital Law Company

