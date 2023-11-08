Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
2023 has been a terrible year for wine, but this might actually be a good thing

8 November 2023 11:19 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Wine output

Amongst all the other chaotic events of this year, there has been a steep decline in the production of wine.

Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for The World View (Skip to 01:53).

Wine production around the world has reached its lowest levels in 62 years, according to BBC.

This is largely due to climate factors which are creating less favourable conditions to produce wine in many parts of the world.

It is poor weather in both the Northern and Southern hemisphere.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

RELATED: Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

Frost, heavy rainfall and droughts have struck many wine producing countries and wine production is likely to be 7% lower than what we saw in 2022.

Wine production was down in almost every country in the European union, however France’s production remained steady which has made it the largest wine producer in the world.

RELATED: Cheeky box wine brand turns serious as SAns and major liquor chain buy in

However, Gilchrist says that prices are unlikely to change as there has also been a drop in demand.

In addition to this, he says that the last truly bad yield year for wine production, 1961, led to some of the best wines.

© merc67/123rf.com
© merc67/123rf.com

A Chateau Lafite ’61 will set you back multiple hundreds of thousands of rands.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Let’s drink to that, it could be a great year.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.




www.123rf.com/aliaksab

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

8 November 2023 3:45 PM

Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'

The EFF marched in Solidarity with the LGBTI+ community to the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria following a bill in Uganda which seeks to punish people based on their sexuality. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/ Eyewitness News.

WB freezing funds to Uganda over homophobic laws indicates sovereignty struggles

8 November 2023 2:06 PM

On 8 August 2023, the World Bank announced it would be suspending all new funds to Uganda over anti-LGBTQ law concerns.

King Charles III (L) and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto (R) via The Conversation

King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?

8 November 2023 2:03 PM

King Charles III's recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

8 November 2023 10:07 AM

Major international agencies have expressed horror at the ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history

7 November 2023 3:28 PM

Israel and South Africa's Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.

Ukraine is (used to be?) one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Grain as a weapon: Russia-Ukraine war reveals how capitalism fuels global hunger

7 November 2023 3:21 PM

The current global food crisis may be triggered by war, but neoliberal capitalism is the fuel.

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

One month since Israel-Hamas war: 'This feels like genocide' – Barbara Friedman

7 November 2023 3:17 PM

While it's been one month since the war, the issue goes back 75 years.

Treasure / Pexels: David Bartus

'Holy grail of shipwrecks' carrying $20bn in treasure to be recovered by 2026

7 November 2023 2:07 PM

Historians reportedly believe that the ship was carrying 200 tons of silver, gold, and emeralds at the time of the wreck.

© actionsports/123rf.com

Trump gives 'rambling' testimony, hurls insults at judge

7 November 2023 1:07 PM

Former US President Donald Trump was in court on Monday to testify in his $25 million fraud trial.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Ntshavheni to Israeli ambassador: 'You cannot attack me as a guest in MY house!'

7 November 2023 12:37 PM

The Minister in the Presidency has spoken out against Eliav Belotservkosky, the Israeli ambassador to South Africa.

