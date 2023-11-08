Do smart watches increase chances of cheating during exams at universities?





Lester Kiewit speaks to Ruby Frans of Stellenbosch University about how tertiary institutions are dealing with the challenges that smart watches pose regarding students cheating during exams.

Listen below.

While smart watches allow us to tell time, monitor heart rates, read emails, receive instant notifications and count steps, it can also be used to help students cheat during exams.

The evolution of the wristwatch is making universities rethink and update their exam policies to mitigate cheating.

Frans says some of the cheating-proof steps put in place so far at Stellenbosch University is that phones are turned off and placed faced down on the desk while no watches (analog, digital, and smart) are allowed and any headphones, earphones, beanies, caps or head coverings (except for religious or cultural headwear) should be removed so that ears are visible at all times.

Frans admits that technology is "becoming so advanced that it makes effective control more difficult" in exam venues.

However, invigilators are on high alert and an effective factor to reduce cheating, says Frans.

Frans mentions that Stellenbosch University has a forum that discusses strategies to disable cheating using technology as it evolves.

