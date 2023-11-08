Social media users believe Phala Phala accused are ‘scapegoats’





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Froliana Joseph, a cleaner at Phala Phala and Imanuwela David, a Namibian man, have been accused of being the masterminds behind the Phala Phala robbery.

They are accused of being involved in stealing $580,000 from the farm.

The pair appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

However, many people on social media believe the pair are being used as scapegoats and that the information does not seem to add up.

The popular commentary is that they are patsies. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

How can it be what this was all about? These two folks standing in the dock are responsible in the entirety for this entire operation? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Froliana Joseph (right) and her co-accused Imanuwela David appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 7 November 2022. They are accused of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Friedman says that the case has been postponed until 10 November as the co-accused is trying to organise bail.

