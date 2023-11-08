Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire
Bongani Bingwa speaks to author and actor Dr John Kani.
Kani has been made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in recognition of his services to drama and theatre.
Born in 1942 in New Brighton, Gqeberha, Kani got his acting break in 1975, appearing in the anti-apartheid play ‘Sizwe Banzi Is Dead’ which he co-wrote.
Fast forward six decades, he is known for his roles T'Chaka in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rafiki in the 2019 remake of 'The Lion King', and Colonel Ulenga in the Netflix film 'Murder Mystery'.
He was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African Film and Television Awards.
In 2006, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Cape Town and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University appointed him an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in 2013.
This year, Kani became the first name to be admitted into the Primedia Hall of Fame.
I do pinch myself. You know when these things happen, you think okay, this is real… I do not take these gestures and these honours very lightly. I am honoured, humbled and very, very proud.Dr John Kani, author and actor
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire
