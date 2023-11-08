



Matric balls are a rite of passage for most students - a badge of honour after making it through five years of high school - those who've been there, know exactly what making it to a matric ball symbolises.

And, making it through high school with special educational needs is an extra special achievement to be proud of and celebrate in abundance - this is particularly true for the learners at Astra School.

Some of Astra School's learners need some relief from the burden of matric ball finances.

The Principal, Mrs Mabotha and Head of Department at Astra School sent out a list asking the public to help learners who need specific matric ball items - so let's heed their call and make it a night to remember for kids who've worked hard to get this far while overcoming several educational challenges.

If you're able to, donate these items:

• Pants, 33 - Male

• Dress, Small - Female

• Dress, 38 - Female

• Dress, 34 - Female

• Dress, 28 - Female

• Dress, 34 - Female

• Pants, 27 - Male

• Pants, Small - Male

• Dress, Small - Female

• Pants, 28 - Male

• Dress, 32 - Female

• Pants, 28 - Male

• Pants, 32 - Male

• Dress, Medium - Female

• Pants, Medium - Male

• Pants, Small - Male

Shoes (sizes below)

4, Female

6, Female

3, Female x2

2, Female

5, Female

4, Male

6, Male x2

7, Male

3, Male

Donate your items at: Pallotti Rd, Montevideo (Astra School), call: 021 205 7517 or email: info@astraschool.co.za for more information.

Here's to acts of kindness that'll make a huge impact in someone's life.

This article first appeared on KFM : HELP Astra School! Donate matric ball items to kids with special needs