'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

'The Simpsons' has been running since 1989 with an impressive 35 seasons under its belt.

Over the years, one gag that has featured prominently is that of the father, Homer Simpson, grumbling “why you little…” before strangling his mischievous son Bart.

However, as times have changed over the last three and a half decades, so has the content that seems appropriate and relatable to the average family.

In a recent episode, Homer commented on how he no longer strangles Bart, and he actually has not done so since season 31.

Now everyone has realised. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

A number of fans have been upset by the acknowledgement of this change and claim that 'The Simpsons' has gone ‘woke’ for cutting the bit.

Does Wile E. Coyote not get to bash the road runner on the head anymore? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

