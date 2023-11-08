



JOHANNESBURG – The police are investigating a case of murder after a man and a woman were shot and killed outside the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

“The victims were certified dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

It is reported that the victims were walking towards the court when the gunman approached and shot them.

The motive of the killing is not yet known.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who were driving a black Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information regarding the double murder should call their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

This article first appeared on EWN : Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court